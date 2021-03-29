PM urges people to strictly follow SOPs relating to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 as the third wave of the pandemic is far more dangerous than the first two.

In a televised message, the Prime Minister said hospitals are filling and people are being put on ventilators or oxygen. He said God forbids, our hospitals will fill to their capacity if it continues to spread with the current rate.

The Prime Minister, who is in quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago, told the people that he remained safe during the first two waves as he had duly observed the precautions.

However, during the Senate polls, he could not adhere to the SOPs which led to his infection. He said the world is witness to the fact that wearing mask greatly reduces the chances of COVID infection.

He said the third strain came from England and the carriers came to Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad where the virus is spreading fast. He said owing to the intensity of the third wave, the availability of COVID-19 vaccine has reduced.

The Prime Minister said it is better to follow the SOPs and avoid visiting the super spreader venues like wedding ceremonies, restaurants or any closed door gatherings. He said we cannot close business and factories but what we can do is to avoid visiting close public places.