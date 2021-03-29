Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,784,276 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 127,085,080 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 6,450 new deaths and 467,650 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,656, followed by the United States with 493 and Italy with 297.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 549,335 deaths from 30,262,380 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 312,206 deaths from 12,534,688 cases, Mexico with 201,623 deaths from 2,226,550 cases, India with 161,843 deaths from 12,039,644 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,592 deaths from 4,333,042 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 243 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 207, Montenegro 198, Belgium 198 and Slovenia 193.

Europe overall has 945,497 deaths from 43,090,437 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 770,213 deaths from 24,471,610 infections, and the United States and Canada 572,208 deaths from 31,226,841 cases.

Asia has reported 270,416 deaths from 17,664,018 cases, the Middle East 113,023 deaths from 6,410,030 cases, Africa 111,937 deaths from 4,185,480 cases, and Oceania 982 deaths from 36,668 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.