Business & Finance

PM Khan calls to take all steps through cross-border import of cotton yarn

  • The advisor informed that a summary will be presented at the next Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting to ensure the availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months.
Ali Ahmed 29 Mar 2021

In a bid to meet the rising demand for cotton yarn, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed authorities to ensure to take all steps to be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn including by land.

A meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where matters regarding the escalating prices of cotton yarn were discussed, informed the Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday.

“He was sympathetic towards the value-added sectors and advised that in order to ease the pressure on yarn and keep the momentum of value-added exports. All steps be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn including by land,” said Dawood.

The advisor informed that a summary will be presented at the next Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting to ensure the availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months.

Days ago, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) & Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Hanif Lakhani and Vice Chairman & convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on yarn trading, Farhan Ashrafi demanded the government to allow the immediate import of cotton yarn from India, so that cheap raw material could be made available to the textile industry and timely delivery of export orders to foreign buyers.

While expressing serious concerns over the delay to ban the export of cotton & cotton yarn, and asked the government an immediate ban on the export of basic raw materials to save the country’s industries from disaster.

