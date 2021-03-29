ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Portugal extends Brazil and UK flight suspension

  • The country was put under a second lockdown in mid-January before registering a record one-day rate of 16,500 new infections on January 28.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

LISBON: Portugal will extend its suspension of flights to and from Brazil and the United Kingdom until April 15, the government said Monday, in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants.

Only residents of Portugal and the European Union will be able to travel between the three countries if they present a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of departure, the interior ministry said in a statement.

They will also have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Portugal.

Portugal had suspended flights to and from Brazil and the United Kingdom at the end of January when coronavirus variants thought to be more contagious were detected in both countries.

The ministry also said that travellers from other countries registering Covid-19 infections at rate of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants or more -- such as France or Italy -- are required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Portugal by air or land.

The country was put under a second lockdown in mid-January before registering a record one-day rate of 16,500 new infections on January 28.

But since that peak Portugal has seen a drop in cases that has allowed the government to ease restrictions gradually.

On Sunday, the country of 10 million people recorded 10 deaths and 365 new infections in 24 hours, according to a daily update published by the national health authorities.

UK Portugal Brazil flight suspension

Portugal extends Brazil and UK flight suspension

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters