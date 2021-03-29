ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Jani Khel tribe ends sit-in after successful negotiations with KP govt

  • The residents had been staging a sit-in in their area since March 21, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the kidnappings and murder of four teenagers
  • The government has assured the protesters it will hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Mar 2021

( Karachi) After successful talks with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, the Jani Khel tribe of Bannu announced to end the protest and sit-in, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash and provincial ministers Shah Muhammad, Ziaullah Bangash, Shahjee Gul Afridi, and other government officials signed the agreement with the tribe.

Bangash said that KP chief minister Mahmood Khan had accepted all the demands of the Jani Khel tribe while compensation cheques worth Rs2.5 million were distributed among the four bereaved families.

Under the agreement, the government will hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits.

A Shuhada (martyrs) compensation package will be given to the families of the four deceased. The government will introduce a special development package for Jani Khel.

Besides, the government will ensure peace in Jani Khel by clearing all armed groups in the area, while the locals will be allowed possession of weapons with a license and their houses will not be demolished.

The government also agreed to review the already apprehended individuals of the Jani Khel tribe and the innocent will be released immediately.

The locals of Jani Khel will be given access to government officials to address their other problems.

The residents had been staging a sit-in in their area since March 21, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the kidnappings and murder of four teenagers. The bullet-riddled bodies were found buried in a local graveyard of the district.

