ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Proton SAGA releasing in Pakistan next month

  • The car is likely to be launched in five variants. However, the company only sells four variants internationally – Standard MT, Standard AT, Premium AT and Limited Edition R3MT.
  • The sedan would have a 1299cc engine, which the company has downsized from the original size, especially for the Pakistani market.
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Mar 2021

Finally it is time for highly anticipated sedan Proton SAGA, which is expected to be unveiled in Pakistan in April 2.

The company received quite positive response from the local buyers when it introduced its crossover SUV, X70.

As per the Pakwheels, Proto will launch SAGA on April 2, 2021, meaning this Friday, while car will be available in showrooms on April 3.

The car is likely to be launched in five variants. However, the company only sells four variants internationally – Standard MT, Standard AT, Premium AT and Limited Edition R3MT.

The sedan would have a 1299cc engine, which the company has downsized from the original size, especially for the Pakistani market. The engine produces 95hp and 120Nm torque. Furthermore, the automatic transmission would be 4-speed.

However, R3 would come with a 1332cc engine.

The car would cost between from Rs2million to Rs2.5million. It means the car would be a direct competitor of Changan Alsvin, Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

Others features include, 15-inch Alloy rims, Side mirrors with integrated turn signals, Rear spoiler, Fog lamps, Adjustable Steering, Remote Controlled Trunk, Dual front airbags, 7-inch touchscreen, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), DRLs (Premium AT), Stability control (Premium AT), Traction control (Premium AT), Front parking sensors (Premium AT) and Reverse camera (Premium AT).

Pakistan Proton Proton SAGA Proton SAGA features Proton SAGA price Proton SAGA price in Pakistan

Proton SAGA releasing in Pakistan next month

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters