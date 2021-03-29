Proton SAGA releasing in Pakistan next month

Finally it is time for highly anticipated sedan Proton SAGA, which is expected to be unveiled in Pakistan in April 2.

The company received quite positive response from the local buyers when it introduced its crossover SUV, X70.

As per the Pakwheels, Proto will launch SAGA on April 2, 2021, meaning this Friday, while car will be available in showrooms on April 3.

The car is likely to be launched in five variants. However, the company only sells four variants internationally – Standard MT, Standard AT, Premium AT and Limited Edition R3MT.

The sedan would have a 1299cc engine, which the company has downsized from the original size, especially for the Pakistani market. The engine produces 95hp and 120Nm torque. Furthermore, the automatic transmission would be 4-speed.

However, R3 would come with a 1332cc engine.

The car would cost between from Rs2million to Rs2.5million. It means the car would be a direct competitor of Changan Alsvin, Toyota Yaris and Honda City.

Others features include, 15-inch Alloy rims, Side mirrors with integrated turn signals, Rear spoiler, Fog lamps, Adjustable Steering, Remote Controlled Trunk, Dual front airbags, 7-inch touchscreen, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), DRLs (Premium AT), Stability control (Premium AT), Traction control (Premium AT), Front parking sensors (Premium AT) and Reverse camera (Premium AT).