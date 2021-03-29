ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ease down in Indo-Pak tensions to benefit Chemical, Cement sector, says analyst

  • “Improving trade prospects is beneficial particularly for cement, chemicals, pharma, and textiles in our view,” stated the report.
Ali Ahmed 29 Mar 2021

The recent reports of de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India have been dubbed a positive development for the country’s economy by the financial expert.

Days ago, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in his address asked India “to bury the past and move forward” while stating that the military was ready to enter talks to resolve “all our outstanding issues" - which came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a resolution on the Kashmir Issue, which he described as “the one issue that holds us back".

Whereas, Indian PM Narendra Modi sent a tweet wishing PM Imran Khan well after he was diagnosed with Covid-19, in a sign of de-escalation in tensions between the neighbors.

“These developments have raised prospects of better engagement on economic matters as well,” stated AKD Securities in its recent report.

The report highlighted that amid a rise in tension, India revoked the Most Favored Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan in February 2019, whereas Pakistan retaliated by imposing an import ban on Indian goods in August 2019.

These measures lead to a massive decline in trade with India falling to $403 million in FY20 from $2.2 billion in FY08.

“Improving trade prospects is beneficial particularly for cement, chemicals, pharma, and textiles in our view,” stated the report.

The report stated that cement exports were among the first ones to take a hit from worsening Indo-Pak relations as India imposed a significant duty on the import of cement. “With improving relations, a reduction in duty can also be on the cards,” it said.

India Pakistan Cement PM Imran Khan PM Modi chemicals pakistan india AKD Securities

Ease down in Indo-Pak tensions to benefit Chemical, Cement sector, says analyst

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters