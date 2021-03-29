ANL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.22%)
Czech billionaire dies in Helicopter crash

  • A statement issued by the PPF Group N.V. a privately held international financial and investment group founded in 1991 by the 56-year-old billionaire stated that Kellner was killed in a helicopter crash on March 27 in a mountainous area of Alaska.
Ali Ahmed 29 Mar 2021
Courtesy: PPF Group/ Twitter
Courtesy: PPF Group/ Twitter

Billionaire businessman from the Czech Republic, Petr Kellner considered the richest person in the country has died in a helicopter crash in the United States.

A statement issued by the PPF Group N.V. a privately held international financial and investment group founded in 1991 by the 56-year-old billionaire stated that Kellner was killed in a helicopter crash on March 27 while heliskiing in Alaska's backcountry, 50 miles east of Anchorage.

"With great sadness, PPF announces that on March 27, 2021, majority shareholder of PPF Mr. Petr Kellner tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in the Alaskan mountains. We please ask the media to respect the privacy of the Kellner family during this difficult time," PPF said in a statement.

The group added that a total of five people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated to find out the cause of the accident.

With a net worth of over $17.5 billion, Petr Kellner was the richest businessman in the Czech Republic, reported Forbes.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic has expressed sorrow over the death of Peter Kellner in an accident and called it an incredible tragedy for his family and country.

It is pertinent to mention that PPF Group with assets worth over 44 billion euros invests in multiple market segments such as financial services, telecommunications, biotechnology, real estate, and mechanical engineering. The reach of PPF Group spans from Europe to North America and across Asia.

