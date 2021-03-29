Karachi to experience hot weather spell in coming days

Maximum temperature in Karachi likely to soar to 40 ºCelsius for next four to five days, Met office said on Monday.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northwest, hot and dry weather will prevail in the port city during next four to five days with maximum temperature likely to remain between 38-40 ºCelsius.

It also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

The weather department, however, dispelled apprehensions about an impending heatwave in the metropolis.

Karachiites have been advised to stay indoors during the day time.

Experts have recommended that keeping oneself hydrated and eating fruits high in water content during the heatwave is also helpful.