ANL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.03%)
DGKC 121.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.28%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.9%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.27%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.96%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-7.04%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.94%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.42%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.5%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.2%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.53%)
TRG 157.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-3.62%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,791 Decreased By ▼ -117.03 (-2.38%)
BR30 25,293 Decreased By ▼ -755.42 (-2.9%)
KSE100 44,760 Decreased By ▼ -762.05 (-1.67%)
KSE30 18,413 Decreased By ▼ -309.3 (-1.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi to experience hot weather spell in coming days

  • Due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northwest, hot and dry weather will prevail in the port city during next four to five days with maximum temperature likely to remain between 38-40 ºCelsius, said PMD.
    • It also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.
BR Web Desk 29 Mar 2021

Maximum temperature in Karachi likely to soar to 40 ºCelsius for next four to five days, Met office said on Monday.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northwest, hot and dry weather will prevail in the port city during next four to five days with maximum temperature likely to remain between 38-40 ºCelsius.

It also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

The weather department, however, dispelled apprehensions about an impending heatwave in the metropolis.

Karachiites have been advised to stay indoors during the day time.

Experts have recommended that keeping oneself hydrated and eating fruits high in water content during the heatwave is also helpful.

Pakistan Sindh Karachi met office hot weather Heatwave

Karachi to experience hot weather spell in coming days

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters