ANL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.4%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.96%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.99%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.79%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.43%)
PTC 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.29%)
TRG 156.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.59 (-4.04%)
UNITY 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.88%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,790 Decreased By ▼ -117.72 (-2.4%)
BR30 25,267 Decreased By ▼ -781.33 (-3%)
KSE100 44,750 Decreased By ▼ -771.28 (-1.69%)
KSE30 18,403 Decreased By ▼ -318.78 (-1.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

I.Coast's Gbagbo awaits crucial ICC ruling

  • Gbagbo has been living in Brussels pending Wednesday's decision but plans to go home if it goes his way, thanks to an olive branch offered by his erstwhile rival.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court will rule on Wednesday whether to uphold the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial at the tribunal.

Gbagbo, 75, and his former youth leader Charles Ble Goude were cleared of crimes against humanity in 2019 over a wave of post-electoral violence in the west African nation more than a decade ago.

The prosecution has appealed against the acquittal and wants a retrial over the bloodshed, when more than 3,000 people were killed after Gbagbo disputed the results of the 2010 vote.

Gbagbo refused to hand over power to Alassane Ouattara, the current president, but French troops eventually intervened and Ouattara's loyalists drove Gbagbo from his bunker.

He was then sent in 2011 to the ICC in The Hague.

The judgment will be read out at 3pm (1300 GMT) by the appeals chamber of the Hague-based court, led former ICC president Chile Eboe-Osuji, and including its current chief Piotr Hofmanski, the ICC said in a statement.

Gbagbo has been living in Brussels pending Wednesday's decision but plans to go home if it goes his way, thanks to an olive branch offered by his erstwhile rival.

It was not yet confirmed whether Gbagbo and Ble Goude would be in court for the ruling or attend via videolink due to coronavirus restrictions, an ICC spokesman told AFP.

The verdict will be closely watched in Ivory Coast, where Gbagbo's shadow still hangs over a nation that remains mired in political crisis.

Gbagbo was president from 2000 to 2010, a time of turmoil in the world's top cocoa grower, formerly a haven of peace and prosperity in troubled West Africa.

International Criminal Court Alassane Ouattara Gbagbo Charles Ble Goude

I.Coast's Gbagbo awaits crucial ICC ruling

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters