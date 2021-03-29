ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.4%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.05%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.63%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.79%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-6.4%)
PTC 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.77 (-4.15%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,791 Decreased By ▼ -116.82 (-2.38%)
BR30 25,277 Decreased By ▼ -771.68 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,753 Decreased By ▼ -768.36 (-1.69%)
KSE30 18,407 Decreased By ▼ -314.73 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen down 17% y/y, rice down 30.4%

  • The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have fallen 17% from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes, while rice exports are seen down 30.4%, government data released on Monday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have fallen 17% in the first three months of this year from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Monday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, is seen down 11.3% to $771 million in Q1.

The country's coffee shipments in March are estimated at 145,000 tonnes, valued at $275 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-March are estimated to have decreased 30.4% from a year earlier to 1.1 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to show a fall of 17.4% to $606 million.

March rice exports from Vietnam likely totalled 450,000 tonnes, worth $246 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-March crude oil exports were seen decreasing 33.6% from the same period last year to an estimated 849,000 tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to March is expected to fall 21.6% from a year earlier to $384 million.

Oil product imports in the first quarter were estimated at 1.859 million tonnes, down 48.9% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports decreased 50.5% to $772 million.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.

Crude Oil Vietnam's coffee exports General Statistics Office Vietnam's coffee robusta bean

Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen down 17% y/y, rice down 30.4%

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters