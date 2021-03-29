Vietnam Q1 coffee exports seen down 17% y/y, rice down 30.4%

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have fallen 17% from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes, while rice exports are seen down 30.4%, government data released on Monday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, is seen down 11.3% to $771 million in Q1.

The country's coffee shipments in March are estimated at 145,000 tonnes, valued at $275 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-March are estimated to have decreased 30.4% from a year earlier to 1.1 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to show a fall of 17.4% to $606 million.

March rice exports from Vietnam likely totalled 450,000 tonnes, worth $246 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-March crude oil exports were seen decreasing 33.6% from the same period last year to an estimated 849,000 tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to March is expected to fall 21.6% from a year earlier to $384 million.

Oil product imports in the first quarter were estimated at 1.859 million tonnes, down 48.9% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports decreased 50.5% to $772 million.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.