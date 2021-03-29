Vietnam March trade surplus seen at $400 million

HANOI: Vietnam is estimated to have recorded a $400 million trade surplus in March, government data showed on Monday.

Exports in March likely rose 19.2% from a year earlier to $28.6 billion, while imports were seen up 27.7% to $28.2 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO's trade data is traditionally released before the end of the reporting period and is often subject to revision.

For the first quarter, the Southeast Asian country's exports were seen up 22% to $77.344 billion, while imports were estimated to have risen 26.3% to $75.308 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.306 billion, the GSO said.

According to the GSO, Vietnam's industrial output in the first quarter rose 5.7% from a year earlier and average consumer prices rose 0.29% on the year.