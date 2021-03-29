ANL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.33%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.66%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.53%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-5.91%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.68%)
DGKC 121.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.36%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-3.64%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.69%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.59%)
HASCOL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.88%)
HUBC 83.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.44%)
JSCL 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.15%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.29%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PAEL 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.48%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.28%)
PPL 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
PRL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-5.56%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.05%)
TRG 156.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-3.83%)
UNITY 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.21%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.06%)
BR100 4,789 Decreased By ▼ -118.37 (-2.41%)
BR30 25,261 Decreased By ▼ -787.93 (-3.02%)
KSE100 44,671 Decreased By ▼ -850.86 (-1.87%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
China to exempt import tariffs for some integrated circuits products

  • Manufacturing components, the finance ministry said on its website on Monday.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China will exempt import tariffs for some integrated circuit products, related raw material and manufacturing components, the finance ministry said on its website on Monday.

China Import finance ministry Tariffs new US tariffs

