ANL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.91%)
AVN 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.58%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.76%)
EPCL 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.48%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.34%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.11%)
KAPCO 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.72%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.8%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.79%)
SNGP 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.44%)
TRG 156.59 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.45%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -121.61 (-2.48%)
BR30 25,251 Decreased By ▼ -797.17 (-3.06%)
KSE100 44,683 Decreased By ▼ -839.03 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,382 Decreased By ▼ -340.07 (-1.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Malaysia says its red palm oil can enter China

  • Previously, Malaysian red palm oil was not allowed into China because of colour specifications there.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: China, the world's second-largest palm oil buyer, has allowed the import of red palm oil from Malaysia, the Southeast Asian nation said on Monday.

China implemented new standards starting March 1 that allowed unrestricted imports of premium palm oil from Malaysia, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said in a statement.

Red palm oil is a type of the widely used edible oil that is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants.

Previously, Malaysian red palm oil was not allowed into China because of colour specifications there.

"The newly announced Chinese group standard allows the import of red palm oil without the barrier effective from 1 March 2021," said MPOB Director General Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir.

Malaysia is the world's second-biggest producer of palm oil after Indonesia.

