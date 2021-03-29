ANL 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.07%)
AVN 86.92 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.54%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.2%)
DGKC 120.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.73%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-3.29%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
KAPCO 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.87%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.9%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.49 (-3.98%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.45%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -120.04 (-2.45%)
BR30 25,251 Decreased By ▼ -797.69 (-3.06%)
KSE100 44,719 Decreased By ▼ -802.87 (-1.76%)
KSE30 18,390 Decreased By ▼ -332.57 (-1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Investors BlackRock, Vanguard join net zero effort

  • "There are a few elements which will need to be defined further," said Falconer, though she called the overall effort worthwhile.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

BOSTON: Top asset managers BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group Inc have joined an investor push to limit greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, giving new momentum to the effort despite concerns its goals have some wiggle room.

The two largest US fund firms will now account for roughly half of the $32 trillion of total assets supporting the initiative of groups including the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change in Europe and the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment.

Signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers? Initiative, now 73 of them including other new members, commit to press companies in their portfolios to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. That is needed to halt global warming to well below a 2 degrees C increase as called for in the Paris Agreement, which US President Joe Biden recently re-joined.

Net zero refers to a balance between emissions produced and those taken out of the atmosphere through technologies like carbon capture.

Among other things, asset managers will set interim reduction targets for 2030 and report progress under common standards. Some climate activists say the goals and other private-sector efforts are useful but don't go as far as potential government actions.

Angela Falconer, director of climate finance for the Climate Policy Initiative in London, a non-profit research and advisory group, cited limits in the fund firms' pledges, including that they will take account of emissions from companies' products only "to the extent possible."

"There are a few elements which will need to be defined further," said Falconer, though she called the overall effort worthwhile.

Clients are pouring new cash into funds taking account of environmental, social and governance issues. BlackRock has previously called on companies to meet the 2050 net zero goal. Monday's announcement marks a bigger step for Vanguard, which had been less explicit about 2050.

Asked about the change, a spokeswoman for Vanguard referred to a statement by CEO Tim Buckley that it looks forward to establishing "win-win solutions for long-term shareholder return and the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050."

BlackRock US president Joe Biden zero emissions Top asset managers Net Zero Asset Managers

Investors BlackRock, Vanguard join net zero effort

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters