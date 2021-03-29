ANL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.91%)
AVN 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.58%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.76%)
EPCL 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.48%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.11%)
KAPCO 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.8%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.79%)
SNGP 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.44%)
TRG 156.59 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.45%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -121.61 (-2.48%)
BR30 25,251 Decreased By ▼ -797.17 (-3.06%)
KSE100 44,693 Decreased By ▼ -828.78 (-1.82%)
KSE30 18,383 Decreased By ▼ -339.03 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Palm falls tracking rival oils

  • "Weakness in commodities across the board may weigh and keep prices in negative territory," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday, tracking weak sentiment in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 58 ringgit, or 1.57%, to 3,634 ringgit ($876.51) a tonne during early trade.

"Weakness in commodities across the board may weigh and keep prices in negative territory," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Leading analysts said last week major vegetable oil prices, such as palm oil and soybean oil, have likely already peaked at multi-year highs in 2021 and while prices are expected to fall, they will not likely collapse.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.94%, while its palm oil contract fell 2.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.08%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

