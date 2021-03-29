Palm falls tracking rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday, tracking weak sentiment in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 58 ringgit, or 1.57%, to 3,634 ringgit ($876.51) a tonne during early trade.

"Weakness in commodities across the board may weigh and keep prices in negative territory," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

FUNDAMENTALS