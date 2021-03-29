Business & Finance
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
29 Mar 2021
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
"The response to Covid and to the financial aspects [of the crisis] has been fragmented, and geopolitical divides are not helping," Guterres told the FT.
