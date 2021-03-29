World
Indonesia police find explosives in raid related to church attack
JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Monday found explosives in a raid outside of the capital city of Jakarta related to Sunday's Cathedral attack on Sulawesi island, news channel Kompas TV reported.
Authorities conducted raids in several areas after two suicide bombers detonated their devices in the city of Makassar, injuring 19. Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus confirmed arrests were made in the raids but declined to provide further details.
