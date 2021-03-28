ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

NNI 28 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced that his party would file a review petition against Islamabad High Court's (IHC's) verdict on the election of chairman Senate. Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, the PPP chairman said Yousaf Raza Gilani, the candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was "genuinely and legally elected chairman."

Bilawal alleged that the "theft" of Senate chairman election through "foul play" by a presiding officer was a litmus test for the system as it may be replicated in future as well.

He termed the proposed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bill an act against the sovereignty of the country and vowed to challenge it at every forum.

Reacting to the removal of Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said when the petrol was being sold at cheaper rates across the world, it was being sold at inflated rates in Pakistan.

"The decision that created the petrol crisis was taken by the whole cabinet," Bilawal said and added that only Nadeem Babar's resignation would not suffice.

The shortage was created to benefit some of the personalities, he added.

He ruled out reservations being voiced over the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gilani as Opposition Leader in Senate.

Bilawal said that Senate opposition leadership was PPP's right, adding that the PML-N candidate had become controversial in our party. He revealed that no name was agreed in the PDM for Senate opposition leader. He said that PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, are issuing statements against PPP.

"We have 21 members and the opposition leader's slot was our right. I don't want to harm the opposition parties' alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," Bilawal said.

Bilawal also thanked Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami for supporting Gilani. He said the PML-N was not expected to react like Imran Khan after the defeat of finance minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh on Islamabad's Senate general seat.

