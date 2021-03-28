Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced that his party would file a review petition against Islamabad High Court's (IHC's) verdict on the election of chairman Senate. Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, the PPP chairman said Yousaf Raza Gilani, the candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was "genuinely and legally elected chairman."

Bilawal alleged that the "theft" of Senate chairman election through "foul play" by a presiding officer was a litmus test for the system as it may be replicated in future as well.

He termed the proposed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bill an act against the sovereignty of the country and vowed to challenge it at every forum.

Reacting to the removal of Nadeem Babar as SAPM on Petroleum, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said when the petrol was being sold at cheaper rates across the world, it was being sold at inflated rates in Pakistan.

"The decision that created the petrol crisis was taken by the whole cabinet," Bilawal said and added that only Nadeem Babar's resignation would not suffice.

The shortage was created to benefit some of the personalities, he added.

He ruled out reservations being voiced over the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gilani as Opposition Leader in Senate.

Bilawal said that Senate opposition leadership was PPP's right, adding that the PML-N candidate had become controversial in our party. He revealed that no name was agreed in the PDM for Senate opposition leader. He said that PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, are issuing statements against PPP.

"We have 21 members and the opposition leader's slot was our right. I don't want to harm the opposition parties' alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," Bilawal said.

Bilawal also thanked Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami for supporting Gilani. He said the PML-N was not expected to react like Imran Khan after the defeat of finance minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh on Islamabad's Senate general seat.