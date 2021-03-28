ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
4 more die in Sindh, 252 others infected

APP 28 Mar 2021

KARACHI: As many as four more patients died due to Covid-19 overnight while 252 new cases emerged out of surface and 9,424 tests were conducted so far.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday, informed that with death of four more patients, the death toll of coronavirus affectees reached at 4,491 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,424 samples were tested, of them, 252 cases were detected that touched 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,262,608 tests have been conducted against which 264,606 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 255,671 patients have recovered, including 160 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,444 patients were under treatment, adding of them 4,158 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centres and 278 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 249 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 252 new cases, 136 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from district South, 47 East, 15 Central, 11 Malir, 10 Korangi and two West.

Hyderabad district has 27, Sanghar 10, Matiari 8, Badin 7, Mirpurkhas 6, Ghotki, Nausheroferoze , Jacobabad, Sujawal, Jamshoro , Thatta, Umerkot, and Kamber 4 each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Khairpur 2 and Shaheed Benazirabad 1.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

