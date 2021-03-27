India’s participation in anti-terror military exercises in Pakistan under SCO still undecided

Pakistan is all set to host anti-terror military exercise of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this year; however, India’s participation in the drills is still undecided.

Dawn quoting a top military official reported that Pakistan hasn’t decided yet to invite Indian troops. “Pakistan has not yet made any decision to invite Indian troops to take part in the military exercise,” he said.

Moreover, India Today confirmed that Pakistan hasn’t invited India for the exercise which is likely to be held between September-October.

"We have not yet received any proposal for participation in the SCO exercise that will be held in Pakistan," a senior Indian Army officer told India Today TV.

The drills will be held in Pabbi and the decision to hold the joint exercise “Pabbi-Anti-terror-2021” was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on March 18.

SCO states including China and Russia will also send their contingents to take part in the drills.