ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Tahir Amin 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 25, 2021, recorded an increase of 0.61 percent over the last week due to increase in prices of food items including tomatoes (20.04 percent), chicken (8.81 percent), bread (1.64 percent), bananas (1.55 percent), wheat flour bag (1.01 percent), and sugar (0.60 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 146.86 points during the week ended March 18, 2021 to 147.76 points during the week under review.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 07 (13.72 percent) items decreased, and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The PBS data further stated that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.35 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder National pack (139.64 percent), chicken (96.33 percent), electricity for Q1 (69.19), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), washing soap (21.41 percent), and sugar (20.54 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (50.73 percent), garlic (44.85 percent), LPG (13.88 percent), potatoes (12.96 percent), and pulse moong (2.68 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.52 percent, 0.59 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.64 percent, and 61 percent respectively.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (20.04 percent), chicken (8.81 percent), bread plain (1.64 percent), bananas (1.55 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (1.01 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.97 percent), mustard oil (0.80 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.74 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.70 percent), sugar (0.60 percent), pulse masoor (0.59 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.58 percent), cooked beef (0.48 percent), beef with bone (0.39 percent), eggs (0.36 percent), curd (0.23 percent), maash (0.20 percent), mutton (0.16 percent), gram (0.12 percent), cooked daal (0.10 percent), milk fresh (0.09 percent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.05 percent).

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of garlic (8.12 percent), onions (2.27 percent), potatoes (1.98 percent), LPG (0.66 percent), moong (0.54 percent), rice basmati broken (0.28 percent), and gur (0.20 percent).

The items whose prices remained unchanged during the period under review included powered milk, salt powdered, tea Lipton Yellow Label, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, energy saver Philips, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel per liter, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Sensitive Price Indicator SPI food items increase in prices

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.