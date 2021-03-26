ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Wheat slips to new three-month low on ample supply outlook

  • The most-active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3% at $6.10-1/2 a bushel by the end of the overnight session, near the session low of $6.08-1/4 that was its lowest since Dec 28.
  • "The market isn't concerned about any supply issues right now, so the market is on the defensive," a Melbourne-based grains trader said of wheat.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged down to a new three-month low on Friday, as a firm dollar and favourable weather across major producing regions pushed the market towards a weekly loss of nearly 3%.

Corn and soybeans were little changed as traders looked ahead to US planting estimates next week while also assessing harvest prospects in South America.

The most-active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3% at $6.10-1/2 a bushel by the end of the overnight session, near the session low of $6.08-1/4 that was its lowest since Dec 28.

"The market isn't concerned about any supply issues right now, so the market is on the defensive," a Melbourne-based grains trader said of wheat.

Much-needed moisture is expected this month across the US Plains as well as in Russia, boosting production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

Agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.8 million tonnes, from 78 million earlier.

CBOT soybean futures were down half a cent at $14.13-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $5.46-1/2.

The International Grains Council forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but it expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

"To sum up, the tight situation on the grains and oilseed markets looks set to continue for now," Commerzbank said of the IGC outlook.

