Markets
Wall St opens higher on recovery hopes
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 32681.07.
- The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 3917.12, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.3 points, or 0.14%, to 12996.026 at the opening bell.
26 Mar 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks, betting on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 32681.07. The S&P 500 rose 7.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 3917.12, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.3 points, or 0.14%, to 12996.026 at the opening bell.
