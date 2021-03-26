ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Is MG Extender coming to Pakistan?

BR Web Desk 26 Mar 2021

The 2021 MG Extender ute has recently been unveiled in both extra-cab and dual-cab bodies. However, company’s representative in Pakistan Javed Afridi yet again share a few pictures of the bulky vehicle leaving fans confused about the future of the four-wheeler in the country.

Sharing the photos this time, Afridi hasn’t given any hints about the car like past. He just tweeted snaps of the vehicle with a caption ‘MG EXTENDER “BEAST”’.

The car which debuted earlier this week is based on the Maxus T90. The MG Extender is built in right-hand-drive form for Thailand's market, making it a prime candidate for Australian buyers.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine producing 119kW and 375Nm, the MG Extender is available with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, with low-range four-wheel drive.

The twin-turbo mill offers 160kW and 500Nm together with an eight-speed ZF automatic, making it more suited to compete against the likes of segment leaders such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The flagship 'Grand X' variant of the Extender gets two-tone brown and black leather, while the rest of the range is upholstered in fabric.

