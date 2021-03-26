Haleem Adil’s bail approved

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved the bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh, leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, in two cases.

A division bench of the SHC approved the bail of Sheikh against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each in two cases.

Sheikh was booked and arrested in February in two cases related to violence, firing and causing terror on the polling day in a by-election in Malir, Karachi.

The high court had issued notices to the prosecutor-general of Sindh and others in the plea of Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected his plea for bail.

