Pakistan
Firdous criticizes PML- N leadership for making NA-75 Daska by-elections controversial
- She said the government of Punjab fulfilled all its responsibilities in Daska.
25 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has strongly criticized the PML- N leadership for making NA-75 Daska by-elections controversial.
Talking to media here on Thursday, she said the government of Punjab fulfilled all its responsibilities in Daska.
She said rule of law should be ensured.
