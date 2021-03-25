Biden aims to "absolutely" run for a second term, despite age: Reports

President Joe Biden looks likely to run for a second term, despite his age and his image of a "transitional president" to bring the Democratic Party back in power.

In March 2020, while on the campaign trail, Biden stated that "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

As reported by The Hill, according to a long-term Biden adviser, it was stated that "I don’t think there’s any reason to say that he won’t,” run for another term in the White House - despite being the oldest President in American history at the age of 78.

Biden would be 82 when running for his second term.

Another associate of the President stated that Biden has never mentioned anything about only serving only one term, adding that "We all assume that he is [running again], contrary to this sentiment that he’ll be a one-term president because of his own volition".

President Biden's sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens, told Axios in an interview in November that he would "absolutely" run for a second term, stating that "He’s transitional in that he’s bringing in all these young people and bringing [us] back again [so] we’re not a divided country... But sure. He’s going strong.”

Previously, President Donald Trump was the oldest President to enter office before Biden at the age of 70 in 2017, while President Ronald Reagan left office after two terms at the age of 78 in 1989.

President Biden's age and his ability to handle the duties of the job will inevitably become even more of an issue during a reelection campaign, than it was during his 2020 campaign.

Republicans and right-wing media have already pushed the idea that Mr Biden's cognitive abilities are not up to scratch and that the White House is being run by his staff.

According to an adviser, as reported by The Hill, Vice President Kamala Harris is in a "difficult position", adding that "She is in the difficult position of wanting to run for president obviously but being a bit boxed out because of the whole question of whether or not Biden will run again. That could cause some friction down the line.”