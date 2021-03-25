ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.89%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.36%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TRG 164.70 Increased By ▲ 8.85 (5.68%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.7 (0.58%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 357.65 (1.39%)
KSE100 45,787 Increased By ▲ 242.95 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 82.5 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela won't accept AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax

  • Washington has handed control of the funds to Guaido who plans to use it to pay for access to the Covax mechanism and to invest in the cold chain necessary to vaccinate against Covid-19.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

CARACAS: Venezuela's vice president said on Wednesday the South American country would not accept the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 if it was offered it by the World Health Organization's global Covax initiative.

The AstraZeneca shot has suffered from poor publicity after several European countries and others around the world suspended its use last week over fears it could cause blood clots.

It's been declared safe by both the WHO and Europe's medicines regulator EMA.

"It's clear that Venezuela will choose through the Covax mechanism what vaccine it will authorize for the Venezuelan people," said Delcy Rodriguez.

Venezuela has so far only authorized the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the one produced by Chinese company Sinopharm.

On March 15, Venezuela informed the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that it would not accept the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite having ordered between 1.4 and 2.4 million doses of it through Covax, the initiative aimed at ensuring an equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

None of those vaccines have yet been delivered to Venezuela due to outstanding debts it has with the WHO.

To try to resolve the issue, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro asked the PAHO to help liberate $300 million blocked in the Bank of England due to sanctions against Venezuela.

Maduro's difficulties come at a time when opposition leader Juan Guaido has said he will allocate $30 million of Venezuelan state funds frozen in the United States due to Washington sanctions against the Maduro regime to the fight against the pandemic.

Washington has handed control of the funds to Guaido who plans to use it to pay for access to the Covax mechanism and to invest in the cold chain necessary to vaccinate against Covid-19.

Venezuela began vaccinating health workers in February but has released few details about its immunization program.

According to official figures, strongly questioned by the opposition and NGOs, Venezuela has registered just under 150,000 coronavirus cases and a little under 1,500 deaths.

Authorities, though, have become concerned recently about a rise in infections and the appearance of the highly contagious Brazilian strain of the virus.

AstraZeneca COVAX Venezuela Sinopharm Pan American Health Organization EMA Emaar

Venezuela won't accept AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters