ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AVN 97.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.83%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.6%)
DGKC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.52%)
EPCL 54.96 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.44%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.88%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
POWER 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.82%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 166.55 Increased By ▲ 10.70 (6.87%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.74 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.79 (2.05%)
KSE100 45,956 Increased By ▲ 412.09 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,983 Increased By ▲ 182.28 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Transgender woman Rachel Levine confirmed to US health post, a first

  • "A government of the people, by the people, and for the people -- ALL people."
AFP 25 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate took the historic step Wednesday of confirming pediatrician Rachel Levine as President Joe Biden's assistant secretary of health, making her the highest-ranking transgender official to serve in the federal government.

Levine was leading the Pennsylvania Department of Health when Biden tapped her for the national post in January, in a notable first for the LGBTQ community.

The pick was also a contrast to policies of previous president Donald Trump that were seen as discriminatory.

The confirmation vote was 52 to 48, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in support of Levine, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State College of Medicine.

As assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, the 63-year-old will be part of the team leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of more than 545,000 people in the United States.

The Senate last week confirmed California attorney general Xavier Becerra as the new health secretary, the first Latino to head the department.

"Dr. Levine becoming the first openly transgender American to earn the confirmation of the Senate is a watershed moment in US history," Matt Hill, a White House spokesman, said on Twitter.

"A government of the people, by the people, and for the people -- ALL people."

Lambda Legal, which promotes civil rights of the lesbian, gay and transgender community, celebrated Levine's confirmation as marking "the return of science, competence, and empathy to one of the most important institutions in our government and at one of the most critical public health moments in our nation's history."

Biden became the first president-elect to thank transgender supporters during his election victory speech, on November 7 in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Coronavirus Joe Biden US Senate pediatrician LGBTQ community Pennsylvania Department of Health Rachel Levine

Transgender woman Rachel Levine confirmed to US health post, a first

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters