COVAX programme: WHO chief assures Pakistan of vaccine supply

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has assured Pakistan of supplying Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX programme.

The WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, gave this assurance to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in two tweets following a detailed discussion with him.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Dr Sultan that the WHO was working with vaccine manufacturers to ensure the drug was delivered to all countries despite “supply challenges”.

“Thanks for a good call, Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for National Health Services. WHO and the COVAX partners are committed to delivering vaccines to all countries despite supply challenges,” the WHO director-general said.

The WHO chief said he “reassured” the SAPM that the global health agency was working with the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to speed up the “emergency use listing process.”

He added that by speeding up the process, the COVAX would be able to “expand its portfolio and deliver doses quicker and in larger quantities” to all countries.

This morning, Dr Sultan also shared details of his conversation with the WHO chief on vaccine supply.

“I had a very productive conversation last evening with Dr Tedros on COVID vaccine supply chain especially via GAVI to maintain an adequate and consistent availability, across the world,” said Dr Sultan.

He added that he was “grateful” to the WHO director-general for his “support and assurance”.

Currently, Pakistan is vaccinating the country’s healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 after launching the vaccination drive on February 2nd.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79 percent effective.

