Sindh PA pays tribute to Halepoto

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday paid tribute to its former member, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto, who died on Tuesday.

The House suspended its scheduled proceedings to adopt a resolution for late Halepoto. The late lawmaker belonged to Badin. His political affiliation was with the ruling PPP.

The resolution was moved by Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, who said: “Late Halepoto had a different stature which made him stand out.”

He said that the former legislator always helped his PPP’s Lal Chand Ukrani said that Halepoto’s death saddened the political fraternity. Abdul Razzaq Rahmo of the GDA also praised the late MPA, saying that his death saddened everyone.

The House also prayed for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife from Covid-19.

The House proceedings were later adjourned until Thursday afternoon.

