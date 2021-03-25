ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Pakistan

Sindh PA pays tribute to Halepoto

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday paid tribute to its former member, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto, who died on Tuesday.

The House suspended its scheduled proceedings to adopt a resolution for late Halepoto. The late lawmaker belonged to Badin. His political affiliation was with the ruling PPP.

The resolution was moved by Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, who said: “Late Halepoto had a different stature which made him stand out.”

He said that the former legislator always helped his PPP’s Lal Chand Ukrani said that Halepoto’s death saddened the political fraternity. Abdul Razzaq Rahmo of the GDA also praised the late MPA, saying that his death saddened everyone.

The House also prayed for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife from Covid-19.

The House proceedings were later adjourned until Thursday afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Assembly COVID19 Imran Khan Bashir Ahmed Halepoto Ismail Rahoo Lal Chand Ukrani

