PDWP approves 23 road sector schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 23 development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 1, 72,514.599 million and proposed to public sector development program (PSDP) for inclusion in up-coming budget. These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as dualization of Vehari – Abdul Hakim road District Vehari/Khanewal (length 72.58 km) at the cost of Rs 10,634.461 million, dualization of road from Karam Dad Qureshi to Layyah District Muzaffargarh /Layyah (length 147.00 km) at the cost of Rs 28,576.490 million, dualisation of road from Lahore Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Road District Khushab at the cost of Rs 10,863.294 million, dualization of road from Sial Morr Interchange (M-2) to District Boundary Sargodha – District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 19,984.143 million and other 19 roads schemes were approved in PDWP forum and proposed to PSDP.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

