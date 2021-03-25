ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDWP approves 23 road sector schemes

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 23 development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 1, 72,514.599 million and proposed to public sector development program (PSDP) for inclusion in up-coming budget. These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as dualization of Vehari – Abdul Hakim road District Vehari/Khanewal (length 72.58 km) at the cost of Rs 10,634.461 million, dualization of road from Karam Dad Qureshi to Layyah District Muzaffargarh /Layyah (length 147.00 km) at the cost of Rs 28,576.490 million, dualisation of road from Lahore Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Road District Khushab at the cost of Rs 10,863.294 million, dualization of road from Sial Morr Interchange (M-2) to District Boundary Sargodha – District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 19,984.143 million and other 19 roads schemes were approved in PDWP forum and proposed to PSDP.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSDP PDWP Abdullah Khan Sumbal road sector schemes

PDWP approves 23 road sector schemes

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.