ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.39%)
ASC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.73%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.88%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.8%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.88%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.65%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.96%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.77%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.46 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.89%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
PPL 91.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1%)
PRL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 19.86 (0.41%)
BR30 25,794 Increased By ▲ 437.27 (1.72%)
KSE100 45,524 Increased By ▲ 116.83 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,793 Increased By ▲ 43.76 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Markets

European stocks drop at open

  • Investor fears are growing over another deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to concerns over a stimulus-fuelled inflation spike.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: European stock markets dropped at the open on Wednesday as the region faces fresh coronavirus infection spikes and lockdowns.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated almost 0.9 percent to 14,535.48 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.9 percent to stand at 5,893.33.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 dropped 0.6 percent to 6,658.54 points, but losses were less pronounced given Britain's rapid vaccination drive.

Investor fears are growing over another deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to concerns over a stimulus-fuelled inflation spike.

Europe's two biggest economies, Germany and France, as well as a number of other countries have been forced to reimpose new restrictions to battle the disease, at the same time as they struggle to get their vaccination programmes rolling properly.

"Risk appetite is less-than-ideal as governments roll out new restriction measures against the third wave of Covid contamination," said Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

The news "means delay in economic recovery for at least another month... as economies struggle... to reach the end of a long tunnel", she warned.

European stock markets eurozone stock Paris CAC 40 FTSE 100 index

