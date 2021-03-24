ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 91.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 124.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
EPCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.71%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.56%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By ▲ 68.99 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,412 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -22.76 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Wells Fargo to sell corporate trust business to Australia's Computershare for $750mn

  • Wells Fargo's CTS is also expected to generate a return of more than 15% on invested capital by fiscal 2025, Computershare said.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

Wells Fargo will sell its corporate trust business to Australia's Computershare Ltd for $750 million, the two companies said on Wednesday, as the Wall Street lender shifts its focus to core operations.

As part of the deal terms, about 2,000 employees of Wells Fargo's Corporate Trust Services (CTS) business will be transferred to Computershare, which offers investor services such as share registry.

"This transaction is consistent with Wells Fargo's strategy of focusing on businesses that are core to our consumer and corporate clients," said David Marks, head of commercial capital.

Wells Fargo's CTS operation provides trust and agency services for debt securities issued by public and private corporations, government entities and others.

To help fund the deal, Melbourne-based Computershare announced a A$835 million ($637.11 million) entitlement offer. The company expects the deal to add to its earnings per share by at least 15% on a full-year 2021 pro forma basis.

Wells Fargo's CTS is also expected to generate a return of more than 15% on invested capital by fiscal 2025, Computershare said.

"It is a clear fit with our successful Canadian corporate trust operations and existing US operations," Computershare Chief Executive Stuart Irving said.

"CTS provides scale with a top four market position, a platform for ongoing growth and increased leverage to long term growth trends and interest rates."

The Australian company also expects to save $80 million, pre-tax annually over five years after the completion of the deal.

