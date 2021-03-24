ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
India thrash England in first ODI

AFP 24 Mar 2021

PUNE, (India): Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 98 and debutant pace bowler Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets as India thrashed England by 66 runs in the opening one-day international on Tuesday.

Dhawan started strongly while KL Rahul, 62 not out, and Krunal Pandya, unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, steered the hosts to 317-5 after being put into bat first at the start of the three ODIs in Pune.

Chasing 318 for victory, England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs despite a blazing 94 by Jonny Bairstow to trail the series 1-0.

Krishna, who returned ODI figures of 4-54, a best by an Indian on debut, and fellow quick bowler Shardul Thakur shared seven wickets between them and turned the game on its head after Bairstow put on a blazing opening stand of 135 with Jason Roy.

Krishna broke the stand to send back Roy out for 46 and then struck in his next over with the key wicket of Ben Stokes for one.

He nearly got his third on the next ball when Morgan, who came into bat with four stitches on the webbing of his hand, edged his first ball to Kohli at slip but the Indian captain dropped the catch.

Thakur soon took over from Krishna to deny Bairstow his hundred after getting the opener caught at deep midwicket.

He then struck twice in his next over to send back Morgan, for 22, and Jos Buttler, lbw for two, as England slipped further to 176-5.

Moeen Ali made a fighting 30 before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who combined with Pandya and Krishna to wipe off the tail.

For India, left-hander Pandya, who played alongside his younger brother Hardik Pandya, put on an unbroken stand of 112 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul as India finished with a flourish.—AFP

Scoreboard
============================================
India
============================================
R. Sharma c Buttler b Stokes              28
S. Dhawan c Morgan b Stokes               98
V. Kohli c Moeen b Wood                   56
S. Iyer c sub (Livingstone) b Wood         6
KL Rahul not out                          62
H. Pandya c Bairstow b Stokes              1
K. Pandya not out                         58
Extras: (lb3, w5)                          8
============================================
Total: (50 overs, 5 wkts)                317
============================================

Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Sharma), 2-169 (Kohli), 3-187 (Iyer), 4-197 (Dhawan)

Did not bat: S. Thakur, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, P. Krishna

Bowling: Wood 10-1-75-2 (w1), S. Curran 10-1-48-0 (w1), T. Curran 10-0-63-0 (w1), Stokes 8-1-34-3, Rashid 9-0-66-0 (w2), Ali 3-0-28-0

============================================
England (target 318)
============================================
J. Roy c sub (S. Yadav) b Krishna         46
J. Bairstow c Yadav b Thakur              94
B. Stokes sub (Gill) b Krishna             1
E. Morgan c Rahul b Thakur                22
J. Buttler lbw b Thakur                    2
S. Billings c Kohli b Krishna             18
M. Ali c Rahul b Kumar                    30
S. Curran c sub (Gill) b K. Pandya        12
T. Curran c Kumar b Krishna               11
A. Rashid c Rahul b Kumar                  0
M. Wood not out                            2
Extras: (lb3, w10)                        13
============================================
Total: (42.1 overs, all out)             251
============================================

Fall of wickets: 1-135 (Roy), 2-137 (Stokes), 4-175 (Morgan), 5-176 (Buttler), 6-217 (Billings), 7-237 (Moeen), 8-239 (S. Billings), 9-241 (Rashid), 10-251 (T. Curran)

Bowling: Kumar 9-0-30-2 (w2), Krishna 8.1-1-54-4 (w7), Thakur 6-0-37-3, Krunal 10-0-59-1, Yadav 8-0-68-0 (w1)

Toss: England

Result: India won by 66 runs

Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

