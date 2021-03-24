ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Quaid-e-Azam Business Park being developed as model SEZ: CM

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park was being developed as a model special economic zone.

He said this while talking to the President of the Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kh Jalaluddin Roomi who called on him at his office and discussed the promotion of the industrial sector in DG Khan and other parts of South Punjab.

He also briefed the CM about the establishment of almonries in Koh-e-Suleman areas adjoining the province of Balochistan.

Talking on the occasion, the CM disclosed to introduce the cottage business housing concept to provide the facility of work and lodge in the province. This will accord self-employment, as well as the living facility, to the working women, he added. Meanwhile, he added.

The CM affirmed that an underground power supply and combine treatment plant will be installed in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park along with the establishment of the industrial zone in Muzaffargarh through a public-private partnership mode. He accentuated to fully utilize the industrial potential of South Punjab and assured to build industrial zones in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur on a fast-track basis. The government is attempting to develop backward areas by promoting trade and industry as it will create more job opportunities, he continued.

The chief minister iterated that special attention has been paid to establish industries for developing undeveloped areas and assured to provide necessary facilities to the business community as it plays an important role in jobs’ generation.

Jalaluddin Roomi said that the business community sides with the government in its efforts for public welfare and assured to extend full cooperation to run almonries. Meanwhile, health and educational projects were being completed in Balochistan, Sindh, North Waziristan, South Punjab and free medicines were also provided in various Multan hospitals. Similarly, stipends were also being given to the needy students of south Punjab for professional education, he added.

