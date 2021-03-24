Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA region with national zeal and enthusiasm here Tuesday.

The day began with 21-gun salute and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of Covid-19.

The people renewed their pledge to work with dedication and commitment in their respective fields besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their matchless sacrifices for Pakistan.

In all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial capital Peshawar, the people commemorated the historic day of the passage of Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 that within a period of seven years led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

It was national holiday and public sector offices and schools were closed.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all major and historic buildings. Pakistan Day celebrations have been reported from all 35 districts including Chitral, DI Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Charsadda including seven tribal districts of South Waziristan, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurrum and Mohmand.

The people paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Mohammad Iqbal and leaders of Pakistan Movement for their struggles.

In a special message on Pakistan Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan congratulated the whole nation in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly on Pakistan Day.

He said the historic day of March 23 reminds us that when 81 years ago, the Muslims of South Asia decided the establishment of a separate independent Islamic state that was accomplished after a period of seven years.

The Chief Minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all-out efforts to turn Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state as per visions of our founding fathers wherein justice, rule of law, merit would be supreme and all would be equal before law.

