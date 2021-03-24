ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in KP

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA region with national zeal and enthusiasm here Tuesday.

The day began with 21-gun salute and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of Covid-19.

The people renewed their pledge to work with dedication and commitment in their respective fields besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their matchless sacrifices for Pakistan.

In all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial capital Peshawar, the people commemorated the historic day of the passage of Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 that within a period of seven years led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

It was national holiday and public sector offices and schools were closed.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all major and historic buildings. Pakistan Day celebrations have been reported from all 35 districts including Chitral, DI Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Charsadda including seven tribal districts of South Waziristan, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurrum and Mohmand.

The people paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Mohammad Iqbal and leaders of Pakistan Movement for their struggles.

In a special message on Pakistan Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan congratulated the whole nation in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly on Pakistan Day.

He said the historic day of March 23 reminds us that when 81 years ago, the Muslims of South Asia decided the establishment of a separate independent Islamic state that was accomplished after a period of seven years.

The Chief Minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all-out efforts to turn Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state as per visions of our founding fathers wherein justice, rule of law, merit would be supreme and all would be equal before law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Day celebrations CELEBRATING PAKISTAN DAY

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in KP

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.