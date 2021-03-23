ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
PSX marks Pakistan Day with Hara Bhara Pakistan campaign

Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has taken a great step forward in terms of its CSR activities and launched PSX Hara Bhara Pakistan campaign in line with the efforts of government to promote greenery and tree plantation in Pakistan.

Marking this year’s Pakistan Day, the PSX held a simple but meaningful event to resolve that it is committed to add efforts of making Pakistan green through the ‘Green Pakistan’ Initiative educating people to nurture plants and promote greenery. The launch event held at the Exchange included seeding of a plant by PSX CEO Farrukh H Khan, plant giveaways, and video recordings with messages by PSX senior management for social media promotion connected to this campaign.

Along with the PSX senior management and staffs present at the occasion was the Pakistan Stock Broker’s Association (PSBA) chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi who took great interest in the proceedings of the event.

Speaking at the occasion, the MD and CEO of PSX Farrukh Khan said he is very happy to announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange has launched the Hara Bhara Pakistan campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

