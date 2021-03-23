ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1,863 fresh cases, eight deaths reported: Corona positivity rate jumps to 10.77pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped up to 10.77 percent, as out of 17,298 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1,863 fresh virus cases and eight fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 199,040 and death toll to 5,980.

With the recovery of 999 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 177,698. Free vaccination of elderly citizens of more than 60 years of age is underway at vaccination centres established in the province.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 104,247 cases and 2,441 deaths, Rawalpindi 16,362 cases and 946 deaths, Faisalabad 11842 cases and 572 deaths, Multan 9948 cases and 410 deaths, D G Khan 2395 cases and 64 deaths, Bahawalpur 4510 cases and 154 deaths, Gujranwala 5,424 cases and 152 deaths, Gujrat 5,529 cases and 91 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,846 cases and 143 deaths, Sialkot 4,579 cases and 176 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,764 cases and 157 deaths.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting about the “Universal Health Insurance Programme” said: “Every citizen will be given universal health insurance in the province and the target will be achieved by December 2021 as it is the flagship programme of the PTI government.”

The CM said universal health insurance cover will be given to the residents of Sahiwal and DG Khan Divisions. It is the best healthcare programme for providing quality medical facilities free of cost at the doorsteps of the people, he added.

The chief minister directed to early complete the board of directors of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company. It is sanguine that best arrangements are made for the vaccination of elderly citizens; he said and directed to accelerate the

vaccination of elderly citizens along with health workers.

The chief minister asked the ministers to visit vaccination centres in their respective areas to review the facilities.

The corona situation is dangerous and everyone should remain very careful, he added.

The government will take every possible step to save the lives of the citizens and the general public should also cooperate in this regard, the CM said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus positivity rate Covid test COVID cases

1,863 fresh cases, eight deaths reported: Corona positivity rate jumps to 10.77pc in Punjab

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.