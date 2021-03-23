1,863 fresh cases, eight deaths reported: Corona positivity rate jumps to 10.77pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped up to 10.77 percent, as out of 17,298 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1,863 fresh virus cases and eight fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 199,040 and death toll to 5,980.

With the recovery of 999 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 177,698. Free vaccination of elderly citizens of more than 60 years of age is underway at vaccination centres established in the province.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 104,247 cases and 2,441 deaths, Rawalpindi 16,362 cases and 946 deaths, Faisalabad 11842 cases and 572 deaths, Multan 9948 cases and 410 deaths, D G Khan 2395 cases and 64 deaths, Bahawalpur 4510 cases and 154 deaths, Gujranwala 5,424 cases and 152 deaths, Gujrat 5,529 cases and 91 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,846 cases and 143 deaths, Sialkot 4,579 cases and 176 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,764 cases and 157 deaths.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting about the “Universal Health Insurance Programme” said: “Every citizen will be given universal health insurance in the province and the target will be achieved by December 2021 as it is the flagship programme of the PTI government.”

The CM said universal health insurance cover will be given to the residents of Sahiwal and DG Khan Divisions. It is the best healthcare programme for providing quality medical facilities free of cost at the doorsteps of the people, he added.

The chief minister directed to early complete the board of directors of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company. It is sanguine that best arrangements are made for the vaccination of elderly citizens; he said and directed to accelerate the

vaccination of elderly citizens along with health workers.

The chief minister asked the ministers to visit vaccination centres in their respective areas to review the facilities.

The corona situation is dangerous and everyone should remain very careful, he added.

The government will take every possible step to save the lives of the citizens and the general public should also cooperate in this regard, the CM said.

