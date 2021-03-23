THE RUPEE: Gains against USD

KARACHI: On Monday, after market close on first day of the week, PKR registered gains against USD in both interbank and open markets. This was opposite to trend in global currency markets that saw most Asian currencies weaken against the dollar as investors hurried over to the safe haven currency fearing economic disruption due to sudden fall in Turkish Lira. PKR also went down against Euro in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 155.65 and 155.75 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over last week’s rates closing at 155.80 and 156.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 184.50 and 186 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.25 and 42.50 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 10 paisas for selling closing at 41.30 and 41.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 155.80 Open Offer Rs 156.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 155.65 Offer Rate Rs 155.75 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee moved both ways in relation to the American dollar on the local currency market on Monday.

Following volatile trading trend on the market, the US dollar moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.90 against the previous closing rate of Rs 155.50 and Rs 157.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the local currency recovered its earlier losses versus the pound sterling and closed for buying and selling at Rs 215.00 and Rs 216.50 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 216.20 and Rs 217.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against same last week's rate.

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 101,100 (selling) and Rs101,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

