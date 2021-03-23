Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Monday (March 22, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 157.96 154.34 GBP 218.67 213.64 EUR 187.93 184.07 JPY 1.4523 1.4189 SAR 42.12 41.14 AED 43.02 42.01 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021