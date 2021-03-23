World
COVID-19 second wave to hit Brazil tax revenues in April: economy minister
- Guedes said a nationwide mass vaccination program against the virus must be accelerated to ensure people can return to work safely, especially the working classes and lower income earners.
23 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned on Monday the economic impact from a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be seen in tax revenue data for April, perhaps as early as the second half of March.
Speaking in a virtual press conference after February's record revenue figures were released, Guedes said a nationwide mass vaccination program against the virus must be accelerated to ensure people can return to work safely, especially the working classes and lower income earners.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19 second wave to hit Brazil tax revenues in April: economy minister
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments