COVID-19 second wave to hit Brazil tax revenues in April: economy minister

BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned on Monday the economic impact from a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be seen in tax revenue data for April, perhaps as early as the second half of March.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after February's record revenue figures were released, Guedes said a nationwide mass vaccination program against the virus must be accelerated to ensure people can return to work safely, especially the working classes and lower income earners.