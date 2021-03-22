World
Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December
- Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when Turkey eased restrictions against the pandemic.
22 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this month.
The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,035,338, data also showed, while the death toll rose by 117 to 30,178.
Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when Turkey eased restrictions against the pandemic.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments