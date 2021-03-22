Markets
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113pc in February
22 Mar 2021
LONDON: OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in February rose to 113%, two OPEC+ sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.
The figure compares with a January compliance figure of 103%.
Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached 124%, a figure which includes the additional voluntary cut from Saudi Arabia, said one of the sources.
Compliance from non-OPEC members in the alliance reached 94%, the source added.
