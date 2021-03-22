AC adjourns reference against Pervaiz Ashraf till April 7

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) III Judge Syed Aghar Ali on Monday adjourned hearing on reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pertaining to rental power project till April 7.

The case was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Waseem Javed.

Meanwhile, the case against absconder Younis Qadwai and former administrator Karachi was adjourned till April 19, due to non availability of NAB prosecutor.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till April 1, regarding the implementation report of arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in Liquified Natural Gas reference.

The court asked NAB to submit report on the next hearing.