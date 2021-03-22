Pakistan
AC adjourns reference against Pervaiz Ashraf till April 7
- The court asked NAB to submit report on the next hearing.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) III Judge Syed Aghar Ali on Monday adjourned hearing on reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pertaining to rental power project till April 7.
The case was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Waseem Javed.
Meanwhile, the case against absconder Younis Qadwai and former administrator Karachi was adjourned till April 19, due to non availability of NAB prosecutor.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till April 1, regarding the implementation report of arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in Liquified Natural Gas reference.
The court asked NAB to submit report on the next hearing.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
AC adjourns reference against Pervaiz Ashraf till April 7
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments