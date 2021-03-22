ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.8%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.38%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (5.61%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.44%)
TRG 142.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.67%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.75 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,667 Increased By ▲ 190 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall weighed by financials, rising COVID-19 cases

  • Shares of Andani Green Energy rose 5% after the company said it had won an order to set up a 300 MW Wind Power project.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday, pressured by financial stocks, as investors moved money into so-called safe sectors due to fears of fresh curbs as coronavirus cases in the country rise again.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% to 14,687 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 49,579.75 as of 0502 GMT.

"There is some nervousness among the market participants given the second wave of COVID-19, new restrictions coming in place," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

"We are seeing some sectoral rotation with money going to information technology and pharma stocks."

Daily coronavirus cases in the country hit their highest since early November on Monday and some regions have reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, with more steps being considered.

India's two main stock exchanges last week posted their first weekly decline in three, due to a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising US bond yields.

On Monday, the Nifty bank index fell 0.9% and the finance index dropped 0.7%.

Investors fear that rise in cases and new restrictions will affect the paying back capacity of businesses, hurting banks, Jain said.

On the bright side, the Nifty IT index rose 0.8% and pharma index gained 1.44%.

Shares of Andani Green Energy rose 5% after the company said it had won an order to set up a 300 MW Wind Power project.

Tata Motors shares dropped 1.2% after the company said on Friday that Marc Llistosella Bischoff, who was supposed to join as chief executive officer and managing director, will not join the company.

Meanwhile, Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday, as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex coronavirus cases SMC Global Securities November

Indian shares fall weighed by financials, rising COVID-19 cases

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters