COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Monday to increase restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that during the meeting today, NCOC decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to a sharp increase in coronavirus positivity.

He said the NCOC has directed the provincial and Islamabad administration to tighten implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and crackdown on violations that are taking place.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all education and health ministers will meet on Wednesday at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions.

During the last 24 hours, 20 more deaths from coronavirus were reported, while 3,669 new positive cases were also reported in the country.

The death toll from the virus in the country has now reached 13,863 while 583,538 patients have so far recovered from the disease.