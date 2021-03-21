Robinson ends season by edging Shiffrin in giant slalom

LENZERHEIDE: New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson won the season-ending giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday, beating American Mikaela Shiffrin who had set the fastest time in the first run.

The 19-year-old recorded a combined time of 2min 19.48sec to beat Shiffrin by 0.28sec with Slovakian Meta Hrovat third.

Italian Marta Bassino who had already secured the discipline title was seventh and Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who took the overall title on Saturday, was 11th.

"I wasn't happy at all with my first run," said Robinson. "So I just thought I have to go full gas any give it all my energy in the second run, since it was the last of the season I gave every bit of energy and power that I had."

This was Robinson's third World Cup victory. She won two giant slaloms last season, the first while still 17.