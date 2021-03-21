False alarm sends Mexicans into street hours after quake

MEXICO CITY: Quake alarms roused thousands of residents of Mexico City early Saturday, sending some running into the street in their pajamas, but then nothing happened.

Nerves were on edge because a 5.7-magnitude quake had struck south-central parts of the country hours earlier, though there were no reports there of injuries or damage.

Alarms sounded in some of the capital’s central neighborhoods, including Escandon and Del Valle, sending dozens out of their homes, AFP journalists reported. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Iztacalco neighborhood farther south, as well as in Popotla in the city’s east, while in neighborhoods including Roma and Doctores no alarm was sounded.